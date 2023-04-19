Top Lakers vs. Grizzlies Players to Watch - NBA Playoffs Game 2
LeBron James is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at FedExForum.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Lakers' Last Game
On Sunday, the Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies 128-112, led by Rui Hachimura with 29 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the top scorer for the losing side with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Rui Hachimura
|29
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Austin Reaves
|23
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Anthony Davis
|22
|12
|3
|3
|7
|0
Grizzlies' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|31
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Desmond Bane
|22
|5
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Ja Morant
|18
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis paces the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.
- James paces the Lakers with 28.9 points per game and 6.8 assists, while also averaging 8.3 rebounds.
- D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers at 6.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.
- Jarred Vanderbilt posts 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.
- Malik Beasley is posting 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant paces the Grizzlies in scoring (26.2 points per game) and assists (8.1), and posts 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jackson is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 50.6% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Grizzlies receive 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Desmond Bane.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Dillon Brooks gives the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|25.8
|13
|3
|1.4
|2.5
|0.1
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|MEM
|19.5
|5.9
|1.2
|0.8
|2.2
|1.8
|LeBron James
|LAL
|22.3
|7.2
|5.4
|0.8
|0.9
|2.4
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|19.1
|3.9
|4.5
|0.7
|0.2
|2.4
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|18.1
|3.2
|5.4
|0.3
|0.1
|2
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|14.3
|4
|4.8
|0.7
|0.1
|0.8
