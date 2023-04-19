Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-1)
|226
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-1)
|227
|-111
|-111
|Tipico
|Lakers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-115
|-105
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per contest (11th in league).
- The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 229.6 combined points per game, 3.6 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
- Memphis has compiled a 36-41-5 record against the spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|21.0
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-105
|22.0
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-105
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.5
|-110
|19.0
