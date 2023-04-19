Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
On Wednesday, Harold Castro (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .148 with .
- In four of 10 games this season, Castro got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this year.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
