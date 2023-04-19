Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .200 with four doubles and four walks.
- In 10 of 16 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
