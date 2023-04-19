Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 109-80 win versus the Timberwolves, Gordon tallied 13 points.

With prop bets available for Gordon, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 13.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.0 PRA 23.5 25.9 22.2 PR -- 22.9 19.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Gordon has taken 11.2 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 10.7% and 12.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 2.5 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves allow 25 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 23 13 5 1 2 0 1 2/7/2023 26 24 3 8 2 2 4 1/18/2023 29 12 3 1 1 1 0 1/2/2023 33 12 16 6 0 0 1

