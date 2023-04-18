The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Elias Diaz and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies are 21st in MLB play with 16 total home runs.

Colorado ranks 18th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Rockies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.256).

Colorado has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (66 total runs).

The Rockies' .309 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Rockies strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has a 5.30 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.493).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urena makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Away Austin Gomber Tommy Milone 4/15/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Noah Davis Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates - Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates - Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies - Away Kyle Freeland Zack Wheeler 4/23/2023 Phillies - Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler

