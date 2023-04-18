After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .477 this season.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 59th and he is 64th in slugging.
  • In 14 of 16 games this year (87.5%) Bryant has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
  • In 16 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Velasquez (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
