Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- batting .206 with four doubles, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .192 with four doubles and four walks.
- In nine of 15 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.