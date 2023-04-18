Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .289.
- Montero has had a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits four times (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Pirates will send Velasquez (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
