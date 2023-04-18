How to Watch the Devils vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to square off with the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in for the Devils-Rangers game on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/30/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|2-1 NJ
|1/7/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-3 (F/OT) NJ
|12/12/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|4-3 (F/OT) NYR
|11/28/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 216 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.