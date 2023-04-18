C.J. Cron -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .246.

In nine of 15 games this year (60.0%) Cron has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).

Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

