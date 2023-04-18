On Tuesday, Brian Serven (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Vince Velasquez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 26 of 62 games last year (41.9%) Serven had at least one hit, and in eight of those contests (12.9%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a long ball in five of 62 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 14.5% of his games a year ago (nine of 62), Serven drove home a run. In five of those games (8.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

He came around to score 16 times in 62 games (25.8%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 26 .250 AVG .149 .330 OBP .176 .480 SLG .161 10 XBH 1 6 HR 0 14 RBI 2 18/11 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 27 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

