The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +170 moneyline odds against the Avalanche (-200).

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to come out on top in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-200)

Avalanche (-200) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 51-24-7 record overall, with a 15-7-22 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the 28 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-8-4 record (good for 36 points).

The six times this season the Avalanche ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-1-3 (seven points).

Colorado has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-10-1 record).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals in 57 games (45-9-3, 93 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 23-10-2 record (48 points).

In the 46 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 31-11-4 (66 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 17-13-2 to register 36 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

