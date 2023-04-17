On Monday the Minnesota Wild go on the road to play the Dallas Stars for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on . The Wild are the underdog (+130) in this game against the Stars (-150).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Wild (+130) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 38-20 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has gone 26-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter (68.4% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won six, or 30.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Minnesota has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 43.5%.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In Dallas' past 10 games, it went over twice.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their season average.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Minnesota's past 10 contests.

During their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.1 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (239 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Wild have given up 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

