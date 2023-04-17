The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In nine of 16 games this year, McMahon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this season, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

