The Colorado Rockies (5-11) will rely on Elias Diaz when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7) at Coors Field on Monday, April 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+120). The over/under is 11.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.96 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (0-2, 7.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Elias Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have been favored four times and won two of those games.

The Rockies have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Rockies have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+135) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.