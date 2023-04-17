How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes ready for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the New York Islanders, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can watch the Islanders-Hurricanes matchup on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|2-1 CAR
|1/21/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|5-2 CAR
|12/10/2022
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|3-0 CAR
|10/28/2022
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|6-2 NYI
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, giving up 217 total goals (2.6 per game), fifth in the league.
- The Islanders have 242 goals this season (3.0 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Islanders have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Brock Nelson
|82
|36
|39
|75
|40
|48
|47.2%
|Bo Horvat
|79
|38
|32
|70
|37
|38
|56.9%
|Mathew Barzal
|58
|14
|37
|51
|68
|48
|35.6%
|Anders Lee
|82
|28
|22
|50
|35
|25
|54%
|Noah Dobson
|78
|13
|36
|49
|49
|39
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.