The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .200.
  • McMahon has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this season.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
