Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .200.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 15 games so far this season.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
