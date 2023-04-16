The Seattle Mariners (6-8) and the Colorado Rockies (5-9) will clash on Sunday, April 16 at T-Mobile Park, with Luis Castillo starting for the Mariners and Noah Davis taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -300 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+230). Seattle is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won five, or 45.5%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Rockies the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +230 moneyline listed for this contest.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Moustakas 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+280) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+270)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

