Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to knock off Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies when the teams meet on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 15 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Colorado ranks 11th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 61 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 11th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has an 8.0 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.28 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.463 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Davis has been named the starter for the Rockies and will make his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-4 Home German Márquez Steven Matz 4/11/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Home Kyle Freeland Miles Mikolas 4/12/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Home José Ureña Jack Flaherty 4/14/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Away Austin Gomber - 4/15/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Away Ryan Feltner George Kirby 4/16/2023 Mariners - Away Noah Davis Luis Castillo 4/17/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates - Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates - Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies - Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola

