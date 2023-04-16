Rockies vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Castillo gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +240 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).
Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-300
|+240
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (27.3%) in those games.
- Colorado has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on it winning this game.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in eight of its 15 chances.
- The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|2-6
|3-2
|2-8
|3-7
|2-3
