The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 224.5 points 52 times.
  • The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their past 10 contests.
  • Denver sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.
  • Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

