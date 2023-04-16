Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is hitting .136 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- Moustakas has gotten a hit in three of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.02 ERA ranks sixth, .736 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
