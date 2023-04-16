Kris Bryant -- batting .268 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 12 of 14 games this season (85.7%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Bryant has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings