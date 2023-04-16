The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Profar has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

