Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Montero has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
