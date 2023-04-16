The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .320.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
  • In 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In six of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners will send Castillo (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
