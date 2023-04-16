C.J. Cron -- hitting .146 with a home run and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .250.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 161st, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Cron has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 13 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his chances at the plate.

In three games this season (23.1%), Cron has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings