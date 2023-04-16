Sunday, Brian Serven and the Colorado Rockies take on the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 16, when he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

  • Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Serven picked up a hit in 41.9% of his games last year (26 of 62), with multiple hits in eight of those contests (12.9%).
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 62 opportunities, 8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Serven drove in a run in 14.5% of his 62 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.1% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 25.8% of his 62 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (three).

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 26
.250 AVG .149
.330 OBP .176
.480 SLG .161
10 XBH 1
6 HR 0
14 RBI 2
18/11 K/BB 26/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 27
17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to allow 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (24th in the league).
  • Castillo (1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
