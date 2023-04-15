Yonathan Daza -- batting .316 with four doubles and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza has four doubles while batting .288.

Daza enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.

Daza has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of them.

In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

