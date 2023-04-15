George Kirby will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (6-8) on Saturday, April 15 against the Colorado Rockies (5-9), who will answer with Ryan Feltner. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (0-1, 4.35 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (0-1, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Rockies and Mariners game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $30.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won four of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Mariners went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+333) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+375)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.