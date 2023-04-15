Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Rockies have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mariners (-250). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -250 +200 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-5.
  • When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rockies have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Colorado has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in seven of 14 chances this season.
  • The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
3-4 2-5 3-2 2-7 3-6 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.