Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Mike Moustakas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .136 with a double, a home run and seven walks.
- Moustakas has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Moustakas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in five of nine games so far this year.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
