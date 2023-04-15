After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .195 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

In seven of 11 games this year, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings