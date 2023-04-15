After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has four doubles and three walks while batting .200.
  • In eight of 13 games this year, Tovar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Tovar has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
