Domantas Sabonis will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-95 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent action) Sabonis produced 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Sabonis, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.1 19.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 11.1 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.7 PRA 41.5 38.7 38.1 PR -- 31.4 30.4 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.

Sabonis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Warriors concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 34 26 22 8 2 0 0 11/7/2022 33 19 14 6 0 0 0 10/23/2022 22 19 14 4 0 1 0

