Yonathan Daza -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is hitting .292 with four doubles.

Daza is batting .350 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Daza has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Daza has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this year.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings