Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .227 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in nine games this year (69.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Gonzales (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
