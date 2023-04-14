Rockies vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-165
|+140
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a record of 2-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in seven of its 13 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|2-4
|3-2
|2-6
|3-6
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.