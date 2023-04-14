On Friday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .222 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Profar is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Profar has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this season, Profar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 10 games so far this year.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gonzales (1-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
