Elias Diaz -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the mound, on April 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (13) this season while batting .342 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .615 with two homers during his last games.

This season, Diaz has posted at least one hit in 10 of 13 games (76.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

