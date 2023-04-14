On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .420, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
  • Blackmon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 during his last games.
  • Blackmon has picked up a hit in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.7 per game).
  • Gonzales (1-0) pitches for the Mariners to make his third start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
