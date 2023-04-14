On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .420, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Blackmon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 during his last games.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in nine of 12 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings