On Friday, C.J. Cron (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is hitting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 135th in batting average, 172nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Cron has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this year, he has homered (27.3%, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Cron has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Gonzales (1-0) starts for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
