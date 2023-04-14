The Colorado Avalanche (50-24-7) take a 10-game road win streak into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (42-31-8) on Friday, April 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT.

Avalanche vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT

ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-200) Predators (+170) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 64.4% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (38-21).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Colorado has gone 17-8 (winning 68.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Avalanche vs. Predators Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 270 (12th) Goals 220 (28th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 232 (12th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 43 (24th) 51 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Three of Colorado's past 10 contests hit the over.

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche's 3.3 average goals per game add up to 270 total, which makes them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Avalanche are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +50 this season.

