Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yonathan Daza (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is hitting .295 with three doubles.
- Daza is batting .400 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Daza has picked up a hit in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.
- Daza has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four of 11 games so far this season.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (1-1) starts for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
