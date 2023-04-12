How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field. Jose Urena will start for Colorado, with first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 13 home runs.
- Fueled by 40 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks eighth in MLB with a .434 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .275 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 54 (4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.28 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.462 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Urena will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 2 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-5
|Home
|José Ureña
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|4/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-6
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Chad Kuhl
|4/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-4
|Home
|German Márquez
|Steven Matz
|4/11/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Miles Mikolas
|4/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Jack Flaherty
|4/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Marco Gonzales
|4/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|George Kirby
|4/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|German Márquez
|Luis Castillo
|4/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Rich Hill
|4/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Vince Velásquez
