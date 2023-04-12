On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Bryant has gotten a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).

He has not homered in his 12 games this year.

Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings