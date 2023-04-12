On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Bryant has gotten a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (25.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in five of 12 games so far this season.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Flaherty (1-1) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
