Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .225 with four doubles.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in eight games this year (72.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Tovar has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in five of 11 games so far this year.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (1-1) makes the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
