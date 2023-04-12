On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .317 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
  • Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300.
  • Blackmon has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.