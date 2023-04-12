Brian Serven Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Brian Serven (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)
- Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Serven picked up at least one hit 26 times last season in 62 games played (41.9%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (12.9%).
- He homered in 8.1% of his games last year (five of 62), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Serven drove in a run in nine games last year out of 62 (14.5%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- In 16 of 62 games last season (25.8%) he scored a run, and in three of those games (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.250
|AVG
|.149
|.330
|OBP
|.176
|.480
|SLG
|.161
|10
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|2
|18/11
|K/BB
|26/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (33.3%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|13 (37.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (11.1%)
|5 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
